Robert Durst trial set to resume Monday in Inglewood following courtroom COVID-19 case
INGLEWOOD — Testimony will resume as scheduled Monday, Aug. 9, in the murder trial of New York real estate scion Robert Durst, following a short recess in the case prompted by a courtroom observer who tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham cut testimony short on Thursday after learning about the positive diagnoses, which involved “an individual present in the courtroom, but not a member of either trial team,” according to a court statement released Friday.www.dailynews.com
Comments / 0