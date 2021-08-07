Hall of Fame journey for Rams’ Isaac Bruce started with a few experiences in L.A.

Statistically, it was only a blip. During his rookie NFL season, Isaac Bruce caught 21 passes for the Los Angeles Rams. Bruce would go on to catch more than 1,000 passes during a 16-year career mainly spent starring for the Rams in St. Louis. But the city of Los Angeles played a pivotal role in Bruce's development into one of the league's top receivers and an offense known as "The Greatest Show on Turf."