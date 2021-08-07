Gold jackets add Hall of Fame perspective for Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning

He's one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks to play the game in its history. On August 8th, he'll take his place among the other greats of the game in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He's only one of two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl title with two different teams (the other being Tom Brady after Tampa Bay's win earlier this year). His 71,940 career passing yards and 539 career passing touchdowns put him third all-time on both lists. You could argue he single-handedly turned shifted the focus of Hoosier Hysteria from basketball to football in the state of Indiana. All of this, combined with his personality and sense of humor, has endeared him to millions of people and made them fans (myself included). But, despite all those accomplishments, there are two people who are apparently not impressed with Peyton Manning's accomplishments — his own son and daughter.