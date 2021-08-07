Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Defense focuses on disgraced judge’s credibility as Baker bribery case goes to jury

By Debra Hale-Shelton
Arkansas Nonprofit News Network
 6 days ago
Jurors in the bribery trial of former lobbyist Gilbert Baker went home for the weekend after hearing closing arguments and deliberating less than two hours Friday afternoon. Deliberations will resume Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Little Rock. Jurors have endured two weeks of testimony, more than a little legal jargon, and two coronavirus scares that sent one former juror and a prosecutor home with the virus and led to all trial participants being tested for it.

ANNN is an independent, nonpartisan news project dedicated to producing journalism that matters to Arkansans.

 https://arknews.org/
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Hung jury on all but one count in Gilbert Baker trial; former state senator acquitted of conspiracy charge

A federal jury in Little Rock acquitted former lobbyist and political fundraiser Gilbert Baker of conspiracy Thursday but failed to reach a verdict on eight other charges, including one count of bribery and seven of wire fraud. The deadlock ended a two-week trial marked by high-profile witnesses, failing memories, legal jargon and an unwelcome guest: the coronavirus pandemic.

