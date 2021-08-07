Rally's opening ceremony largest in history, Sturgis mayor says
Aug. 6—STURGIS — Friday's official opening of the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the largest in history, Mayor Mark Carstensen proclaimed. The rally kicked off on Friday afternoon at Harley-Davidson Rally Point Plaza as tens of thousands of riders watched the Budweiser Clydesdales trot down Main Street for the opening ceremony parade. Later, more than 80 motorcycles traveled the same route displaying American flags on each bike.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
