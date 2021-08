MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the search for a missing 40-year-old man after receiving word he is safe. According to the Minnesota BCA, the man had not been seen since 6 a.m. Thursday. He left his Cohasset residence and hadn’t been heard from since. The sheriff’s office said Tuesday he is currently traveling. More On WCCO.com: New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work Anton ‘Tony’ Lazzaro Charged With Recruiting 6 Minor Victims To Engage In Sex Acts ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota Drive-Thru ‘Taco Bell Defy’ To Break Ground In Brooklyn Park Later This Month