Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem, shared a rare photo with her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, on Instagram Sunday. McClintock has the approval of at least one other Mathers family member, as Eminem's brother Nathan Mathers commented on Hailie Jade's post. Hailie Jade, 25, and McClintock have been dating for several years now, but her post this weekend was the first time McClintock appeared on Hailie Jade's Instagram page since December 2019.