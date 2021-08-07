Wu-Tang Clan’s genius to make, appreciate art
When Martin Shkreli was convicted of fraud in 2017, the authorities ordered him to give up his assets, which included a Picasso, a share-trading account and the only existing copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, a double album by the American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. This week an anonymous buyer purchased the record to clear the disgraced pharmaceutical executive’s remaining $2.2 million debt to the U.S. government and committed to Wu-Tang Clan’s stipulation that it not be released commercially until 2103.www.smdailyjournal.com
