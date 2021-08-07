Wu-Tang Clan’s genius to make, appreciate art

De La Soul officially owns all the rights to their masters and to celebrate DJ Drama is down to do a Gangsta Grillz to celebrate. “After years of being taken advantage by the recording industry in the worst possible ways, De La Soul now owns all the rights to their masters and is in full control of the amazing music they have created,” Talib Kweli wrote about De La’s win. “Let’s salute Plugs 1, 2 and 3 for sticking to their guns and showing us that we can all beat the system if we come together as a community. Let’s hear it for black ownership of black art! Congratulations fellas…”