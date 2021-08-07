Magnetic Photography Filters

Capture incredible footage anywhere, anytime with the Freewell Magnetic VND Filter Kit. If you’re filming alone and on the go, you need to be ready for the best shot at all times. And that’s just what this two-filter kit does for you. Boasting 7 different features 20 functions, it delivers an extended range of exposure values from 2–9 stops. Moreover, using a high-quality, precise magnetic quick-stop system, the Freewell kit makes it easy to switch between the filters. So you get all the filters you need in just one system. Additionally, you can alternate between them with just one hand in a second. Furthermore, compatible with DSLR and mirrorless cameras, this versatile setup combines the optical accuracy of hard stop filters and a convenient quick-swap magnetic mount. Finally, great for both photography and videography, it provides you with an immediate shooting solution.
