Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Magnetic Photography Filters

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Freewell Magnetic VND Filter Kit is a magnetic photography solution for avid DSLR users looking to maximize their shooting capabilities when out in the field. The kit works by being affixed onto a camera and will immediately go to work offering access to seven different features along with 20 functions. This includes an extended range with exposure values ranging from two to nine stops.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Solution#Freewell Magnetic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

H&Y REVORING Black Mist Filter: one filter for multiple lenses

Black mist filters come in different flavors from different companies, and now Hong Kong manufacturer H&Y Filters adds its own recipe: H&Y REVORING Black Mist Filter. A combination of the REVORING Variable Step Adapter and black mist filter, the new H&Y REVORING Black Mist Filter means that if you’re a regular user of black mist filters and have had to carry different filters for different lenses, things are about to change… if you decide to buy into H&Y’s system.
ElectronicsHuron Daily Tribune

Protect your eyes from screens with a pair of blue light glasses for $8

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and assume you’re currently slumped over your keyboard like a mischievous little imp with your bloodshot eyeballs fixed to a screen. I was right about the imp thing, yeah? With something like 20% of smartphone users spending more than 4.5 hours on their phones every day, it’s high time to protect your eyes with thes blue light blocking glasses.
Technologytechbargains.com

Mongoora Magnetic Phone Mount $8.79

Amazon has the Mongoora Magnetic Phone Mount for a low $8.79 after Clip Coupon. Free Shipping with Prime or $25+.This is originally $10.99, so you save 20% off list price. It Provides a secure and accessible place for your phone. Fully rotational frame should you need to adjust for easy...
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Unreleased Rockstar Photography

A new exhibition at Kyoto's Museum EKI titled ''Sukita: Rare & Unseen’ celebrates the career of Japanese photographer Masayoshi Sukita, highlighting his ongoing collaborations with rockstar David Bowie. The exhibition will feature several unpublished and unseen pieces that were first captured while Bowie was in Kyoto, Japan. Sukita and Bowie's...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Modular Magnetic Eyewear

The 'MagLeg' glasses are a new approach to eyewear design that focuses on preventing the occurrence of avoidable breakage by swapping out hinges for an unexpected alternative. The eyewear style features a 3D-printed construction that incorporates a series of magnets into the temples in place of conventional hinges to simply break away in the event of being sat on or dropped. This could dramatically reduce the occurrence of avoidable breakage, while still accommodating folding and a contoured fit thanks to their inherent flexibility.
TrendHunter.com

Magnetic Razor Kits

The Dazzling 5-Blade Razor Kit is the newest razor kit from Refreshments and it shares a durable aluminum razor with a patent-pending floating design and a magnetic storage solution so that the system is easy to store and access. This kit was created to address many pain points that customers experience, especially razor blades wearing out quickly as a result of excess residue and water damage, which ultimately impacts the quality of their shaving experience.
Photographysmallbiztrends.com

360 Product Photography and 3D Photography: What’s the Difference?

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Both 360 and 3D photography are meant to give an impression of a rotating object. In 360 photography, multiple pictures of the object are taken from different angles on a 360 photo turntable. A software program that comes with the equipment controls both the turntable and camera.
Lifestylepicturecorrect.com

Choosing the Right Photography Backpack

We spend a lot of time deciding on what camera body and lens to get. The same applies to the lighting equipment as well. But when it comes to camera bags, most of us really don’t put in a lot of thought. Usually we end up getting whichever is the cheapest or something that’s barely functional. If you’re really serious about photography, you will probably want to spend some time carefully selecting the right camera backpack for you. Today we have photographer Jessica Kobeissi reviewing her four favorite photography backpacks. If you’re not sure about what things you should look for when getting a camera bag, be sure to watch the video:
Electronicsslrlounge.com

The Best Camera Accessories For Photographers On The Go

As technology continues to progress, working on the go as a photographer has never been easier. Gear continues to become smaller and lighter. The tools become more versatile. Everything you’ll need can be packed into a single convenient travel backpack. Nowadays, there’s hardly an excuse to not take great photos anywhere you go. In this video/article, I’ll be walking through the best camera accessories for photographers on the go.
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

MAGNETIC TIMING BELT FOR STEEL SHEETS

For the fast and precise placement of steel sheets in a press, Goudsmit Magnetics have developed a magnetic timing belt that transports these sheets to and from the press. The transport to and fro is done with an acceleration speed of 6 m/s2. If desired, the belt can be provided with permanent or switchable electro magnets. In the latter case, the magnetic force can be switched on and off electrically, with the possibility for a robot to take the sheets over.
nondoc.com

The Filter

NonDoc's Filter format examines media trends in a subjective world. As a site category, The Filter also includes posts about our operations.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Versatile Nylon Watch Straps

New York-based watch retailer Hodinkee has released the 'Logan' perlon strap. Originally made in Germany in the 1950s, this style of watch strap has been given a contemporary update by brand, adding to it some modern-day flair while respecting its unique origins. The Hodinkee upgrade includes a high-quality nylon fabric...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to format an SD card

Knowing how to format an SD card is essential for those who regularly deal with photos and other media content. Not only does it ensure that you can use the card's maximum storage capacity, but formatting encourages you to back up the contents of your SD card on a regular basis, so that you don't lose any of your hard work.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Unisex Cross-Body Phone Satchels

Crafted from genuine black leather, the Black & Silver Cross-Body Clutch Strap by Clutch Creations boasts a gender-neutral design. The inclusive phone clutch features a sleek strap, ideal to pair with any outfit, making it a versatile accessory piece. Boasting silver hardware accents, the Clutch Strap adheres to the back...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Dynamic Drone Camera Apps

Insta360 is reputed around the world for its versatile and dynamic range of cameras, but the company also offers high-quality software services in conjunction with its cameras, as is perhaps best evidenced by the latest and greatest version of its drone camera app. The new version of the Insta360 drone...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Wallet-Friendly 3D Printers

Affordable 3D printers often sacrifice features and ease of use in order to make their price more accessible, but that is certainly not the case with the 'Magician X,' a new 3D printer that combines versatility with affordability. This particular 3D printer's standout feature is the use of chemically tempered...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Customizable Polaroid Cameras

The NOTIC Polaroid camera creates a customizable instant photography experience. The camera comes with a built-in stylus to allow users to doodle on their photos before printing. Instant photography has recently made a resurgence in popular culture. Much of their value comes from the nostalgia associated with polaroid cameras. The NOTIC, however, combines nostalgia with modern technology to create a personalized experience.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Lee Filters releases new filter holder to fit just ONE lens

Lee Filters has announced a new filter holder to complement its existing Lee100 filter system. What makes this holder unusual is that it's designed to fit just one lens: the Nikon Z 14-24mm f2.8 S ultra-wide zoom. Great news for Nikon Z mirrorless shooters who want to capture shots like ultra-wide landscapes while using neutral density filters to smooth water or blur moving clouds.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Freewell Magnetic VND Filter Kit provides an extended range of versatile exposure values

Capture incredible footage anywhere, anytime with the Freewell Magnetic VND Filter Kit. If you’re filming alone and on the go, you need to be ready for the best shot at all times. And that’s just what this two-filter kit does for you. Boasting 7 different features 20 functions, it delivers an extended range of exposure values from 2–9 stops. Moreover, using a high-quality, precise magnetic quick-stop system, the Freewell kit makes it easy to switch between the filters. So you get all the filters you need in just one system. Additionally, you can alternate between them with just one hand in a second. Furthermore, compatible with DSLR and mirrorless cameras, this versatile setup combines the optical accuracy of hard stop filters and a convenient quick-swap magnetic mount. Finally, great for both photography and videography, it provides you with an immediate shooting solution.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Feature-Rich Convertible Laptops

The Chromebook x2 11 convertible laptop has been announced by the technology brand as a robust computing solution for professionals and students alike that will enable them to access the latest features in an intuitive manner. The convertible laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chipset and comes bundled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy