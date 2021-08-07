'Students have risen to a challenge that really confronts all of us': Wartburg college students promote vaccine education in their hometowns
Aug. 6—As vaccination rates slow, students at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, have been spending their summer running initiatives to get their hometowns vaccinated. Nine Wartburg students have been working under professor Caryn Riswold to come up with ways to increase vaccine education and rates in each of their hometowns, as part of a national initiative created by Chicago-based non-profit Interfaith Youth Core.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
