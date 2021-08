Britney Spears’s father Jamie has agreed to step down as her conservator, following months of battling her in court. Here’s everything you need to know about him. Britney Spears, 39, just scored a major win in her ongoing court battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, as her dad Jamie, 68, has agreed to step down as the conservator of her estate, according to court documents obtained by Variety on Thursday, Aug. 12. Judge Brenda J. Penny previously denied Britney’s request to remove Jamie from the role, but her dad said he no longer wants to have a “public battle” with the singer — so he’s doing what she wants, and he’s stepping down. Want to know more about Jamie? Check out the facts we discovered below.