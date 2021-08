Thirty re-recordings and remixes will be available. Reba McEntire will release Revived Remixed Revisited on October 8th via UMG Nashville. The set will contain 30 re-recordings and remixes of some of her most iconic songs across three CDs, with disc one containing Revived, disc two Remixed and disc three Revisited. Among the newly recorded tracks are “Is There Life Out There,” which takes on a more upbeat vibe than its 1991 predecessor, and “Consider Me Gone,” which has been revisited as a slower more stripped down version of the singer’s 2010 No. 1 hit.