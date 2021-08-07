4K Huddle Room Webcams

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Jabra PanaCast smart 4K webcam is a powerful teleconference solution for use in boardrooms and huddle rooms alike to help teams stay connected in a holistic way. The webcam works by being positioned on a wall and will go to work capturing a 180-degree field-of-view to ensure that the entire room with everyone in it is captured. Users can also share content from up to three digital whiteboards and will allow for them to be seamlessly shifted between via the Jabra Vision app.

Jabra PanaCast 4K Video Conferencing Camera with Full Room Coverage

With 180-degree full room coverage by 3 cameras, Jabra PanaCast 4K video conferencing camera brings your meeting to a new level. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. The PanaCast is a premium 4K webcam that works with both PC and Mac. As shown in the images, the video conferencing camera delivers a sleek modern design that complements to your desktop setup. Meanwhile, with a standard 1/4″ 20 thread, you can attach the webcam to a mini tripod or optional PanaCast table stand. And an optional wall mount allows you to mount it on the wall.
Trust Taxon QHD Webcam, hands on: An affordable, basic 2K webcam

If you haven't yet invested in a webcam, or are looking to upgrade from a laptop-integrated camera that's proven less than satisfactory for video conferencing in recent times, there is good news. The market has burgeoned, and there are some good-quality cameras around at reasonable prices. For £69.99 (inc. VAT) the Trust Taxon QHD Webcam brings 2K image resolution, a sliding privacy cover and versatile mounting options.
Choosing the Best Webcam for Streaming Needs

Due to the recent COVID-19 epidemic, people now mainly communicate online. Therefore, you need to purchase the best webcam for your PC setup to ensure that your zoom calls with family, friends, and video conferencing meetings are clearly visible. Despite the fact all-in-one computers are purchased with already installed webcams,...
This $30 Webcam Has A Nifty Trick Up Its Sleeve

Amazon has the DEPSTECH 4K Webcam on sale right now for only $45. That’s $17 off of its regular price. This is an upgraded version of an older one that was really impressive, and one of the few that was in stock during the pandemic. This is a 4k web...
The best MacBook webcam in 2021

You might be wondering why anyone would want the best MacBook webcam. After all, surely all MacBooks come with a built-in camera? And yes, that's absolutely correct, but if you've ever actually used it then you'll know exactly why you'd need to plug in an actual webcam. Apple might put...
eMeet Nova Autofocus 1080p Webcam $15.99

Amazon has the eMeet Nova Autofocus 1080p Webcam for a low $15.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "Q4UTKVRA" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $40, so you save 60% off list price. 1080P Webcam with Autofocus Lens. Built-in Dual Noise Reduction Microphones. Auto Low-Light Correction with 96°...
Best Logitech webcams 2021: top picks for Zoom, Skype and more

More than a few Logitech webcams have made our best webcams list, and it’s more than just the quality of all its products. The best Logitech webcams boast reliable drivers and sensors without putting a hefty price tag on them. These webcams became hard to find a few months ago...
Jabra PanaCast smart 4K webcam provides a 180º field of view for a full picture conference

Best cheap webcams 2021

Click on the links below to access the current live stocks of webcams at these popular retailers. US | Walmart | Amazon US | Logitech | Microsoft | B&H Photo | Newegg. It may have been hard getting your hands on the best cheap webcams over the last year and a half, but that’s thankfully changed as things have somewhat settled down. While most people searching for one have focused on companies like Logitech and Microsoft, there are a number of other well-known manufacturers rolling out quality budget-friendly options.
Papalook PA930 webcam review

Despite looking the spitting image of Logitech's StreamCam, the Papalook PA930 isn't competing with your high-end Logitech or Elgato webcams. Instead, it's a more affordable cam that tries to deliver some key features to separate it from the flood of cams now available on the market. Some of which it delivers on, and others it can't quite nail down.
Best webcams 2021: top picks for working from home

Webcams have proven themselves to be a boon to society, especially with this ongoing pandemic still preventing most from traveling and seeing their loved ones. It isn’t just professionals and gamers taking advantage of the best webcams. These days, they are the most ideal way for regular folks to connect with friends and family – not to mention, for students to not miss a day of class.
Best cheap webcams to buy in 2021: Lenovo, Tecknet, Depstech, and more

Ever since last year, working from home has become the new norm, with in-person meetings being replaced by virtual conferences. This has naturally led to a huge increase in the demand for webcams. While most modern laptops, even the expensive ones, continue to offer a mediocre camera experience, it’s best to invest extra money for a webcam that delivers better quality video. We already have a list of some of the best webcams you should be looking at to enhance your virtual meeting experience. But today, we’ll check out some of the best cheap webcams you can buy on a tight budget.
How to Turn on a Logitech Webcam

Computers running macOS 10.10 or Windows 8 and later install Logitech webcams automatically when plugged in. To turn on a Logitech webcam, open an app such as Camera or FaceTime that supports webcam functionality. Logitech webcam settings can be changed within whichever camera or broadcast app you’re using. Logitech's webcams...
Konftel Cam 10 webcam review

If you’re looking for something to upgrade your existing working from home set up, and want a better webcam, then the Konftel Cam10 is a great option. Particularly useful is the free-to-download app for Windows and Mac that gives you greater control over the camera’s view. The inbuilt privacy cover is also a nice touch, too.
BenQ Launches 4K Laser TV Projector, Redefining the Living Room Cinema Experience

New Ultra-Short Throw Projector Provides Stunning Visuals and Easy Streaming with Contemporary Design. BenQ, a global leader in display technology and solutions, announced today its latest true 4K, HDR-PRO™, CinematicColor™ and Filmmaker Mode ultra-short throw Laser TV projector, the V7050i. Designed for the highest quality performance in a well-lit environment, V7050i delivers colors with stunning richness and vibrancy, offering 1.3 times the color volume than other laser TVs in the same class across an image size greater than 100 inches. Additionally, with built-in Android TV and a stylish, contemporary design, V7050i sets the stage for a true living room home cinema experience.
Gadgets: Trust Taxon webcam, Sony SRS-NB10, MyndPlay MyndBand and more

Tech innovations to improve your Zoom, green your room and learn telekinesis. A webcam with a 2K camera to improve the quality of your video calls. Its 80° wide-angle glass lens takes more in, while a sliding lens cover offers privacy. Twin noise-cancelling mics ensure sound is equally well handled. It’s designed to hook over the top of your screen or sit on the table at an adjustable angle; it works with a tripod, too.
Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 Review: The Ultimate DIY Keypad

The best codable keypad on the market, Adafruit’s MacroPad RP2040 is stuffed with features you won’t find elsewhere. There’s a small, but interesting cottage industry in Raspberry Pi-powered macro keypads you can use to add some custom functions to your PC. A few years ago, Pimoroni launched its Keybow, which relies on a Raspberry Pi Zero but you need to wait for it to boot every time you plug it in and you have to program it in Lua. Then, this year, the Pimoroni came out with Pimoroni Keybow RP2040 and the Pico RGB Keypad base, which use the Raspberry RP2040 CPU and work with a variety of programming languages, including CircuitPython. And, given that the Raspberry Pico and other RP2040 boards can double as USB HID devices, there are several tutorials that explain how to build custom keypads using them.
Epomaker NT68: mechanical keyboard designed with notebooks in mind

The Epomaker NT68 is a mobile mechanical keyboard with 68 keys, RGB, Bluetooth 5.1 and an ultra handy protective case. Three devices can be simultaneously connected to the keyboard via Bluetooth. Shortcut combinations help to select the desired device to be typed on. Epomaker's product can be customized to suit individual requirements, as is typical for mechanical keyboards. Buttons, key caps and colors can be selected on Kickstarter while backing the product. The driver software can later be used not only to customize the RGB lighting with your own lighting effects, but also to adjust the position and functions of each button on the keyboard.
The Best Webcams to Upgrade Your Video Chat

It was virtually impossible to buy a webcam in 2020, as the avalanche of video calls made so many of us realize just how bad computers' built-in webcams can be. Fortunately the price spikes and shortages are now (mostly) over, and right now you can quite easily get a great external webcam for a reasonable price. And you're going to want to do so because video conferences and remote work don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

