4K Huddle Room Webcams

Enjoy better video conferences with the Jabra PanaCast smart 4K webcam. It gives you a 180º field of view along with panoramic 4K video technology. That way, you can get the full picture at your conferences. What’s more, it provides an intuitive Whiteboard Sharing feature. It uses the large field of view to share content from up to 3 whiteboards digitally. Plus, you can easily move between them via the Jabra Vision app. The software uses advanced algorithms that capture your whiteboard content. And thanks to Jabra Xpress software, this workspace gadget also lets you manage multiple meeting rooms at once. The PeopleCount feature even lets you count how many people are present in a room. Moreover, with Intelligent Zoom, you can include everyone in the conversation. Furthermore, this gadget is plug-and-play, but you can also use it with a hub or a dock.