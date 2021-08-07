Readers comment on a solar farm proposed near Archer, Rep. Kat Cammack and masks in schools
In the wake of the County Commission's denial of the Origis Sand Bluff solar project, two League of Women Voters members wrote a column that seemed to be a disingenuous apology for all the false narratives (NIMBYism, ignorance of science and vindictive outsiders) that were conjured up and ineffectively used against the African-American property owners who opposed this project being dumped into their historic, rural African-American community in Archer.www.gainesville.com
