Olympics-Golf-Korda stumbles with gold in reach, Ko closes in

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago
KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) - Nelly Korda stumbled with a horror double-bogey on the par-three seventh but recovered brilliantly to hold the Olympic gold medal position with a one-stroke lead from Lydia Ko as the final group rounded the turn in the fourth round on Saturday.

Korda was 16-under as she headed to the 10th, with India’s Aditi Ashok tied for third on 14-under with Dane Emily Kristene Pedersen at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Overnight leader by three strokes, world number one Korda extended the gap to four with an early birdie but faltered as Ko made a flying start to put the pressure on.

After Ko rolled in a fourth successive birdie on the fifth hole, Korda slid a four-foot birdie putt past the cup to see her lead shaved to two strokes.

With Ashok also nipping at her heels, the American then imploded on the seventh after landing short of the green.

She needed three attempts to chip over a ledge and run the ball near the pin after her first and second efforts landed short and rolled straight back to her.

After tapping in for five to fall to 14-under with Ko and Ashok, Korda tossed her putter at her bag and strode to the next tee.

Korda then drove into a fairway bunker on the eighth but recovered brilliantly, draining a 21-foot birdie putt to cling to the joint lead.

She rolled in an eight-foot putt for birdie on the ninth to regain the outright lead after Ko’s long birdie putt came up short.

Ashok bogeyed the hole to fall to second.

Home hope Mone Inami was four strokes off the lead in fifth position through 10 holes.

NewsBreak
Gold
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolf.com

Why this Lydia Ko gesture might have been the Olympics most stunning moment

Lydia Ko, a couple of minutes after missing a putt that would have tied her at the top of the Olympic women’s golf tournament, and a couple of minutes before heading to a playoff for the silver medal, was thinking of neither. Nelly Korda had just won the gold. She was greeted first on the 18th green at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan by her older sister, Jessica. But next came Ko, arms spread wide open in the direction of Nelly. She’d add a fist bump for Jessica. As the scene ended, Nelly walked off to applause from Ko.
GolfUSA Today

Photos: Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, from junior golf to LPGA glory

It’s rare when the last name “Korda” doesn’t appear near the top of an LPGA leaderboard these days. Both Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda found success early in their respective LPGA careers. Older sister Jessica, 28, won for the first time during the first event of her second year on tour in 2012. Nelly, 22, also won for the first time in just her second year on tour, making the Kordas the third sisters to earn LPGA wins alongside Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn and Charlotta and Annika Sorenstam.
Bradenton, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Bradenton's Nelly Korda wins gold medal in women's golf at Tokyo Olympics

Nelly Korda cemented her place as the most dominant player in the women’s game when she secured gold at the Olympic Games, edging Mone Inami and Lydia Ko by one stroke. Korda joined Xander Schauffele in giving the U.S. its second gold medal in golf just six weeks after claiming her first major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
GolfGolf Channel

Emotional Lydia Ko dedicates medal to late grandmother

KAWAGOE, Japan – Lydia Ko became the first golfer to win multiple individual Olympic medals on Saturday, but her accomplishment went well beyond her play at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The New Zealander, who finished with a final-round 65 and lost a playoff to Japan’s Mone Inami to earn the bronze...
GolftheScore

Nelly Korda holds off Inami, Ko to win golf gold

Nelly Korda has given the Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf, holding on for a one-shot victory in a thrill-a-minute finish to the Olympic women’s golf competition. Korda led by as many as three shots on the back nine. In the end, she needed two putts from just inside 30 feet on the 18th hole for par and a 2-under 69.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Xander Schauffele Has Message For Nelly Korda After USA Sweeps Gold In Golf

Less than a week ago, the United States took home a gold medal in the men’s golf competition when Xander Schauffele made a clutch par on No. 18 to win by one shot. A few days later, the United States won its second gold medal when golfing superstar Nelly Korda also found a clutch par on No. 18. She too, took the victory by one shot over Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand.
GolfLPGA

USA GOLF Round 4 Recap – Nelly Korda Wins Olympic Gold in Tokyo

Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan – With a 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole, Nelly Korda claimed Olympic Gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games and earned the top step on the medal podium at Kasumigaseki Country Club. She survived 72 holes of blistering heat, one hour of storm delay and 59 world-class competitors to take the title of Olympic Champion, surrounded on the final green by her sister Jessica Korda and fellow Team USA compatriots Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Nelly Korda wins gold, gives Team USA golf sweep at Olympics

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Nelly Korda carded a 2-under par 69 over her final 18 holes to hold onto her three-round lead and win the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Saturday in Saitama, Japan. The win gave the Americans an Olympic sweep, as men's No. 4...
SportsGolf.com

How sleep was an asset during Nelly Korda’s gold medal performance

Over the last few weeks, Nelly Korda has travelled from the U.S. to France, and then to Japan en route to winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. While hopping through time zones is a part of the job when you’re a professional golfer, it can seriously mess with your sleep schedule and your ability to play at the highest level.
WorldWOWK

Column: Good start in Rio, Olympic golf hits stride in Tokyo

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Her heart rate hit its peak only when Nelly Korda stood on the Olympic podium, not when she had a putter in her hand with a gold medal hanging on every shot. Six days earlier, the father of Xander Schauffele was the essence of calm as...
GolfLPGA

Lydia Ko Loving the Links at Dumbarnie

One week ago, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko was standing amid a podium with Nelly Korda and Mone Inami, receiving the second Olympic medal of her career at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The bronze medal she earned, another relic to add to the always-growing collection of accomplishments the 24-year-old has amassed in her golfing career. Dedicating the win to her country and her grandmother, who unfortunately passed prior to the event, Ko gave possession of the bronze to her sister, Sura, to take back to the United States. The major champion went straight from Tokyo to the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, and started the first day of competition with a first-round 70 to sit in a tie for 35th.

