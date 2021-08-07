Governor disappointed in special session, explains plan to handle the surge in cases
As part of his COVID Community Conversations, Gov. Asa Hutchinson visited Fort Smith to stress the importance of getting the state vaccinated. Hutchinson said the state missed its goal of having 50% of the population vaccinated by July 30. Currently, 14 out of the 75 counties in the state have 50% of their population vaccinated. He added that the counties in the River Valley haven’t met his goal.www.pressargus.com
