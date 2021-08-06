Marriage was, and is, God's idea
Marriage was and is God's idea, "Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh". [Genesis 2:24 NKJV]. The concept of a man and woman being joined together in some fashion is a widespread practice in almost every culture. Other cultures may have some specifically different practices, but the idea of marriage is almost universal, because God put the idea of marriage into the heart of mankind. If marriage is the invention of God, then He has authority over the practice of marriage, especially over those who claim His name.
