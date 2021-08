Building on its mission to improve access to health care for the underserved, Summit Medical Group Foundation has changed its name to Summit Health Cares to reflect its next stages of growth. Established in 2013 by Summit Medical Group, which is now Summit Health, the foundation has a track record of bringing positive results to communities throughout New Jersey. As Summit Health Cares, the foundation will expand its geographic reach to include the greater New York metropolitan area, and Central Oregon in the surrounding areas where Summit Health provides health care.