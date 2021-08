After 8 years of marriage, Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish have decided to call it quits. In a shocking turn of events, Kate Bosworth, 38, and her husband, Michael Polish, 50, have decided to separate after eight years of marriage. Kate took to Instagram on August 5, where she posted a heartfelt message about their split alongside an adorable black and white photo of the couple kissing. While they were married for eight years, they have been together for 10 and Kate shared in her message that despite being separated, the two still love each other.