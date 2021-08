Learn more about the ‘Braveheart’ actor’s family, which consists of nine children, whom he had with three different women. Mel Gibson, 65, is has starred in a number of classic films throughout his nearly 40-year-long career. Most moviegoers probably think of him for leading roles in movies like 1995’s Braveheart (which he also directed) or as the director for films like 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge. Even with a prolific career, Mel has found plenty of time to have children and raise a family. His children range in age from 4 to their 40s. Learn more about the actor’s kids!