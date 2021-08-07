Cancel
Robert Durst trial set to resume Monday in Inglewood following courtroom COVID-19 case

By City News Service
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD — Testimony will resume as scheduled Monday, Aug. 9, in the murder trial of New York real estate scion Robert Durst, following a short recess in the case prompted by a courtroom observer who tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham cut testimony short on Thursday after learning about the positive diagnoses, which involved “an individual present in the courtroom, but not a member of either trial team,” according to a court statement released Friday.

