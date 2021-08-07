Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 730 PM MST At 658 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kaka, or 36 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kaka. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
