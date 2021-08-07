Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 19:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haakon; Oglala Lakota; Pennington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits and are exiting the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds over 50 mph and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT for southwestern South Dakota.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0