Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

UL-Monroe’s Terry Bowden leaves team to be with ailing father

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRqak_0bKRwuet00

Terry Bowden, coach of the Louisiana-Monroe football program, left the team Thursday to be with his father, Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden.

Bobby Bowden, 91, is battling pancreatic cancer.

“Head coach Terry Bowden traveled to Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday to spend time with his parents,” the Warhawks football team’s official Twitter account posted Friday.

First-year associate head coach Rich Rodriguez, the former head coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, is filling in for Terry Bowden during his absence from the team.

UL-Monroe, of the Sun Belt Conference, opens its season Sept. 4 at Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0cRH_0bKRwuet00 Also Read:
Florida State Seminoles legend Bobby Bowden suffering from pancreatic cancer

After Bobby Bowden announced in a statement last month that he was fighting a terminal medical condition, his son was the first to reveal it was pancreatic cancer when speaking at Sun Belt media day.

“We’ve been preparing for this,” Terry Bowden said. “We know when you have pancreatic cancer, which is what the disease is, you’re probably talking months, not years, so we know that. We just think we’ve got some more good days ahead, and we’re going to enjoy those together.

“I would plead that all people would respect the fact he needs to rest when he’s up,” he added. “He doesn’t need a lot of phone calls, or a lot of people talking on the phone. You know my dad; he has never turned down an interview in his life. He’ll be on his deathbed (doing) an interview the last minute he does it. But, that’s Bobby Bowden.”

Bobby Bowden won two national championships (1993, 1999) and 12 ACC titles as the coach of Florida State, posting a 315-98-4 record with the Seminoles.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
Person
Terry Bowden
Person
Rich Rodriguez
Person
Bobby Bowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Ul Monroe#Louisiana Monroe#Hall Of Fame#Warhawks#The Sun Belt Conference#Acc#Florida State#Clemson#Lsu Football Schedule
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy