Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Knife attacker on Tokyo commuter train wanted to kill 'happy women'- NHK

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The man alleged to have wounded 10 people in a knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train late on Friday told police he became incensed when he saw women who “looked happy” and wanted to kill them, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Police arrested the 36-year-old man in another part of Tokyo after he slashed and stabbed people in the attack at about 8:40 pm (1140 GMT) on Friday on a train on the Odakyu Line in the western part of the city, media reported.

One victim, a female university student, was seriously wounded, while the rest suffered less severe injuries.

The Sankei newspaper reported that suspect told police: “I began feeling like I wanted to kill women who looked happy about six years ago. Anyone was fine, I just wanted to kill a lot of people.”

Other media, including broadcaster NHK, reported similar quotes from suspect.

A police spokesman said they had nothing further to share on the details of case when asked about the media reports on Saturday.

Violent crime is rare in Japan but there have been a spate of knife attacks by assailants unknown to the victims.

In June 2008, a man in a light truck drove into a crowd in the popular Akihabara district and then jumped out of the vehicle and started stabbing pedestrians, leaving seven dead. (Reporting by Mari Saito Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Nhk#Commuter#Knife#Japanese#Sankei#Nhk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

SFPD: Man stabbed seven times in knife attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There was another stabbing Wednesday night. Below are the details from the Sioux Falls Police. Sioux Falls Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed another man seven times Wednesday evening. Police say the suspect, identified as a Black, 5 foot 10 inch, 180-pound man,...
Worldeturbonews.com

Ten People Wounded In a Stabbing Rampage On Tokyo Commuter Train

The incident has caused major disruption on the Odakyu railway, with operations suspended up and down the line from the two affected stations. A man with knife went on a stabbing spree on Tokyo train. The attack took place on an Odakyu Electric Railway line late on Friday. One of...
Public SafetyBBC

Streatham terror attack: Sudesh Amman 'wanted to kill the Queen'

A terrorist who stabbed two people became increasingly violent in prison and declared he wanted to "kill the Queen", an inquest has heard. Sudesh Amman was shot dead by police in Streatham, south London, in February 2020, ten days after leaving prison. While in HMP Belmarsh the 20-year-old openly expressed...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Man killed in brutal knife attack at Phoenix cafeteria for homeless

PHOENIX – A man was killed Tuesday morning in a relentless knife attack at a Phoenix cafeteria for people experiencing homelessness, and the suspect is in custody. The brutal crime occurred around 7:30 a.m. in front of multiple witnesses at the St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix Dining Room at Human Service Campus, 1075 W. Jackson St., and it was captured on surveillance video, according to court documents.
Public SafetyBBC

Stratford stabbing: Murder investigation after knife attack

A man has been killed and another injured in a double stabbing in east London. It happened in the early hours, on Henniker Road in Stratford. One man, 23, was stabbed in the neck and died at the scene. A 19-year-old is in hospital in a non-life-threatening injury. Police have...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Man held after stabbing passengers on commuter train in Tokyo

Japanese police said they arrested a man who stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo hours earlier, in what public broadcaster NHK reported to be a random burst of violence unrelated to the ongoing Olympic Games. The 36-year-old man told police he wanted to kill women who appeared...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Seven Sudanese killed in an attack on a village in Darfur -group

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Seven Sudanese people were killed and 16 others were wounded last week when armed men attacked a village in South Darfur, a group representing hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the Darfur conflict said on Tuesday. General Coordinating Committee for Refugee and Internally Displaced Camps, a...
Public SafetySeattle Times

5 people jump from Myanmar building to escape police; 2 die

BANGKOK (AP) — Five people jumped from an apartment building in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, to escape government security forces who were raiding the building, and at least two died, according to government and media reports Wednesday. During the raid on Tuesday night, security officers said in a radio conversation...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Six people killed in mass shooting in Plymouth, England

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Six people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Plymouth in southwest England on Thursday evening, in an incident described by the British Home Secretary as "shocking". Two females and three males, including the suspect, died from gunshot wounds at...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Bodies of six men found hanging from a bridge in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The bodies of six men were found hanging off a bridge in the city of Zacatecas in north-central Mexico on Thursday, an official said, in a region where some of the country's biggest drug cartels are fighting over lucrative trafficking routes. The half-naked bodies...
WorldPosted by
CrimeOnline

8-Week-Old Baby Boy Stabbed Dead & Tot Sister Seriously Injured; Female Suspect Arrested: Police

A woman is behind bars after police discovered a baby dead and a toddler critically injured inside her home. Liam O’Keefe, 8-weeks-old, was found deceased inside an Ardoyne area home in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night. The baby’s 2-year-old sister was found with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but police say she’s now stable and expected to survive.
AnimalsBBC

Rescued mule stabbed in face at Rye animal sanctuary

A mule that had been rescued from neglect has been stabbed in the face at an animal shelter. The ageing animal, named Tommy, was attacked in a field at Undercliff Pony Rescue in Rye, East Sussex, on Monday. Owner Sharon Baker said Tommy had been left with a "gaping great...
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy