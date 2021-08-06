Cancel
Some City Water Bills Not Delivered, All Still Due August 10

By marioncoherald
marioncoherald.com
 10 days ago

The City of Jefferson is aware a number of people have mot received their Latest water bill, but hold they are still due on August 10. Mayor Rob Baker acknowledged that a number of bills have not been delivered by the Postal Service, even though they were mailed on time by the city. However, at this time an extension on the due date is not being offered by the city.

