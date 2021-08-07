Seattle Kraken Sign Marcus Johansson to 1-Year Deal
The Seattle Kraken have added to their offensive arsenal, signing a former first-round pick, Marcus Johansson. The unrestricted free agent agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. (Kraken adds versatility with signing of forward Marcus Johansson, inks 2-year pact with defenseman Vince Dunn,’ Seattle Times, 08/06/2021) This new contract provides Johansson the opportunity to regain his scoring touch in a new market, with a chance for a more significant contract next summer if the results are there.thehockeywriters.com
