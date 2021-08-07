Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Seattle Kraken Sign Marcus Johansson to 1-Year Deal

By Ryan Gagne
The Hockey Writers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken have added to their offensive arsenal, signing a former first-round pick, Marcus Johansson. The unrestricted free agent agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. (Kraken adds versatility with signing of forward Marcus Johansson, inks 2-year pact with defenseman Vince Dunn,’ Seattle Times, 08/06/2021) This new contract provides Johansson the opportunity to regain his scoring touch in a new market, with a chance for a more significant contract next summer if the results are there.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Dunn
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken Sign#The Seattle Kraken#Seattle Times#Hockeyallsevenskan#The Swedish Hockey League#Shl#Entry Draft#The Hockey Writers#The Boston Bruins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLNBC Sports

Kraken kick off Vince Dunn experiment with interesting two-year deal

A lot of times, especially during this dizzying offseason, an NHL defenseman’s contract will inspire a violent reaction. It’s usually one of shock, but sometimes in a good way. Yet, in the case of the Kraken signing Vince Dunn for two -years at a $4M cap hit, the most honest reaction is …
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas On Dennis Schroder Rejecting $84M Lakers Extension: "No Matter What He Signs If It Doesn't Equal Up To 84 Million By The End Of The 2024-25 Season It Will Eat Him Up."

A big storyline during free agency was Dennis Schroder, and where he would potentially end up. Schroder has recently signed with the Boston Celtics for $5.9 million, which is far less than the amount he desired. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder notably rejected an $84...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLPosted by
Outsider.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Official Cause of Death Released

The Windy City isn’t the only place mourning the death of NHL phenom Tony Esposito. The All-Star hockey player was loved throughout the sporting industry, leaving behind a legacy. Officials released the cause of his death Tuesday. Sadly, the longtime goalie lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a spokesman said. Esposito was 78.
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Notable NHL Captains Who Got Traded

The calendar recently turned to August, and disgruntled Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel remains on the roster. Whether or not he needs significant surgery to repair any ailments he has is not the topic of discussion these days, instead, the Sabres claim to be in control of the process. They refuse to let Eichel go for nothing, despite the relationship with their captain being all but destroyed.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Top 5 Goaltenders of the 1970s

Ranking all-time greats, no matter the sport, is a near-impossible task. Almost every era is drastically different from the next and the game of hockey is no different. With that in mind, we decided to break down our look at the greatest goaltenders to have played the game by decade and see how each one fared against their contemporaries. Here are the men who were considered to be the “best of the best” during the 1970s.
NHLSports Illustrated

Could the Wild Trade Kirill Kaprizov?

Kirill Kaprizov's contract negotiations with the Minnesota Wild took a surprising turn on Monday. Kaprizov has reportedly reached a tentative agreement on a one-year contract with KHL club CSKA Moscow worth around $10 million. That move could make the 24-year-old winger the subject of trade speculation. The Wild initially hoped...
NHLESPN

Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito dies

Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito, who was a fixture for the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at the age of 78. Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz said in a statement that Esposito had a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Chicago claimed Esposito from the Montreal Canadiens in what was then an...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Wild, Rangers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a few reports coming out of Minnesota contradict yesterday’s news that Kirill Kaprizov has a viable offer on the table from the KHL. What’s really going on there? The Boston Bruins are looking for a second-line center, but there’s actually some belief the team might get David Krejci back at some point. Apparently, the New York Rangers interest in Jack Eichel isn’t nearly as heavy as some would have you believe and the Toronto Maple Leafs hired, then fired a new goaltending coach for the Marlies after fan reaction to the hiring was swift and not positive.
NHLPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Lightning’s Cooper to Coach Canada in Beijing if NHL Plays

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — If NHL players are part of the Beijing Olympics in February, Canada will have a two-time Stanley Cup champion behind its bench. Hockey Canada says Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper will be the head of its provisional Olympic coaching staff. Three NHL head coaches were named assistants -- Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Vegas’ Peter DeBoer and the New York Islanders’ Barry Trotz. Cooper led the Lightning to their second straight Stanley Cup title last month when they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games. NHL players were not part of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games after taking part in five straight Olympics. The schedule for the upcoming NHL season leaves room for an Olympic break, but the league says no decision has been made on whether players will compete.
NHLFanSided

Seattle Kraken Player Preview: C Yanni Gourde

The Seattle Kraken should have big plans for back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Yanni Gourde. 2020-21 Season Stats: 56 GP: 17 G, 19 A, 36 P, +10. The Seattle Kraken selected Yanni Gourde with their pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gourde signed with the Lightning as an undrafted free agent...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Free-agent profile: Erik Gustafsson

Can you remember the 60-point season that Erik Gustafsson had just a few years ago? It seems like a decade has passed since that 2018-19 campaign, when he scored 17 goals and 60 points for the Chicago Blackhawks, trailing only Brent Burns, Mark Giordano, Morgan Rielly, John Carlsson, and Keith Yandle in scoring among NHL defensemen. One would think the 29-year-old could call up any GM in the league and iron out a contract with that kind of upside, but now he sits on the open market without a deal two weeks into free agency.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Remembering Blackhawks’ Legend Tony Esposito

When you have been a part of the National Hockey League since 1926, as the Chicago Blackhawks, you will have some storied names. Players who go beyond being mere men and have become almost mythological figures as the years have gone by. The Blackhawks have plenty of those legends, including Stan Mikita, Pierre Pilotte, and Glenn Hall.
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Tony Esposito; Bylsma joins AHL Charlotte

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • “With his butterfly stance, his choice of No. 35 (unusual for a goalie of the time) and his famous quirks and quips, Tony Esposito became synonymous with the Chicago Blackhawks and one of the iconic heroes of Team Canada ’72.” [Ottawa Citizen]
NHLchatsports.com

NHL: Is it time for Joe Thornton and Eric Staal to hang up the skates?

Two of the game’s great players are still unsigned well after the opening of Free Agency almost two weeks ago. Both Joe Thornton and Eric Staal have a combined 40 years of NHL experience between them, and are well into the backend of their respective careers. One has to ask,...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Tony Esposito, Dan Bylsma, Dusty Imoo, Brandt Clarke and Jakub Vrana

Chicago Blackhawks: Former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Tony Esposito passed away yesterday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob Condor Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have hired Dan Bylsma to be their assistant coach with the Charlotte Checker (AHL). The Kraken share the team with the Florida Panthers. Geordie Kinnear is the team’s head coach.
NHLNBC Sports

Early on, Seattle Kraken carry air of missed opportunities

After the first day of 2021 NHL Free Agency, PHT reviewed the Seattle Kraken as they actually exist. But what about the Seattle Kraken that could have been?. As mentioned in that post, it’s not that the Kraken are a disaster. Instead, they feel vaguely uninspired. From the expansion draft to the opportunity to “weaponize salary cap space,” it felt like the Kraken squandered a lot of opportunities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy