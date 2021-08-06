Howard L. Cooley, 93, High Ridge

Howard L. Cooley, 93, of High Ridge died July 27, 2021. Born Dec. 20, 1927, in Bald Knob, Ark., he was the son of the late John and Ethel Cooley. He is survived by his wife: Diana (Moore) Cooley of High Ridge; two children: Mary Cooley of Arnold and Carolyn Orndorff of Groveland, Ill.; two grandchildren: Benjamin Orndorff and Christa Hollingshead; three siblings: Ella (the late Joseph) Prance, Robert (Fern) Cooley and Leroy Cooley; four siblings-in-law: Charles William Moore Jr., Thomas J. Moore, Gary A. (Shirley) Moore and Michael J. (Maureen) Moore; and many other family and friends.