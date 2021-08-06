New DVD List: Paper Tigers, Gangs of London & More
Here is a new DVD list highlighting various titles recently added to the library’s collection. In this action-comedy, we’re introduced to three martial artists who were notorious in their teenage years as “The Three Tigers.” Fast forward 25 years, and each has grown into a washed-up middle-aged man seemingly one kick away from pulling a hamstring. But when their old master is murdered, the trio reunites, soon learning that avenging their sifu will require conquering old grudges if they are to honorably defend his legacy.www.dbrl.org
