It's raining walks - and boos - at Busch Stadium these days. Gordo looks at the long-term forecast
In our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers, we look at the murky path ahead for the Cardinals and for Vladimir Tarasenko. Q: Jeff, four consecutive bases loaded walks following a hit batsman. Gotta be an MLB record. While I normally don’t believe pitching and batting coaches have that much influence on the outcome of a game, will you be as shocked as me if the coaching staff returns next season?herald-review.com
Comments / 0