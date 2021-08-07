Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Violence: At Least 2 Dead, 21 Injured in Weekend Shootings

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least two people have died and 21 people, including three children, have sustained injuries in shootings so far this weekend in Chicago, authorities said. The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened Friday in the 3400 block of West Division at approximately 9:07 p.m., when a 38-year-old man was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Division and a person in another vehicle shot at him, police said.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Albany, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Left And Right#West Division#Area Five#Loretto Hospital#Stroger Hospital#Mount Sinai Hospital#Illinois Masonic Hospital#Mt Sinai Hospital#Roseland Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Chicago, ILNew York Post

Rapper gunned down outside Chicago jail, shot 64 times

A Chicago rapper was gunned down in a hail of bullets moments after he walked out of jail and had been fitted for an ankle bracelet, reports said. When 31-year-old Londre Sylvester left Cook County Jail just before 9 p.m. Saturday, gunmen got out of two parked cars and shot him 64 times, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Tribune.
Chicago, ILPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot up to 64 times, killed while leaving jail, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago rapper died after he was shot dozens of times while leaving the Cook County Jail last weekend, authorities said. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 31-year-old Londre Sylvester, better known as KTS Dre or Kutthroat Dreko, was walking out of the jail on South California Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when gunmen approached in a vehicle and opened fire, striking him up to 64 times before fleeing the scene, authorities said. A 60-year-old woman with Sylvester and a 35-year-old woman nearby also were shot, the newspaper reported.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

4-Year-Old, 19-Year-Old Shot During Funeral On West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old and a 19-year-old are hospitalized after they were shot Friday evening on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the two were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of W. Washington around 7:15 p.m. when they were shot from an unknown direction. Family was gathered for a funeral in West Garfield Park. The 19-year-old man, who was the intended target, was struck in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

City In Mourning, Third Suspect In Custody After Shooting That Left Chicago Police Officer Ella French Dead, Second Officer Critically Injured

By Steven Graves, Jackie Kostek CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a day of mourning Sunday as police held and questioned three suspects in a shooting on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn that left one Chicago police officer dead and another critically wounded. “Depsite the shock, grief pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put the uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of...
Chicago, ILNew York Post

Chicago cop killed on duty identified as 29-year-old Ella French

The cop killed during a weekend traffic stop in Chicago was a 29-year-old woman with three years on the force, according to police and social media. Ella French was identified by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police in a post on Facebook on Sunday morning — hours after city officials said she and another officer were hit by gunfire on the city’s South Side.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Man beat CTA commuters with gun, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to find a man who they say appears to be randomly beating people with a handgun. The first incident occurred on August 2 shortly before 7 a.m. on the CTA Blue Line-Clinton platform. The second incident happened on August 4 shortly before 9 a.m. at the CTA Blue Line-Western station.
Gary, INNWI.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Gary shooting

CROWN POINT — A 24-year-old Chicago man has been charged with seven felonies, including attempted murder, all stemming from a Wednesday shooting on Arthur Street in Gary. Malik R. Jordan was charged in Lake Criminal Court Thursday with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, residential entry and four counts of criminal recklessness. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Who Is Chicago Police Officer Ella French, Cop Fatally Shot In West Englewood?

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood, had been on the job since 2018. Officer French, 29, was assigned to the Community Safety Team and conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Saturday near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood. Three people were in the car — two men and a woman. During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire. French’s partner was seriously wounded. Officer Ella French (Credit: Chicago Police) Officer French was the fifth woman to die in the line of duty in Chicago Police history, and the first in 20 years. The Community Safety Team to which French and her partner were assigned fights crime and specifically connects with the faith leaders and community groups. So far in 2021, 38 CPD officers have been shot or shot at. Eleven of those officers were struck, and French is the first to die this year. In 2020, 79 officers were shot at or shot. Police Supt. David Brown said this year’s number is a 500% increase of officers shot at or shot compared with 2019.
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Teen dies days after shot twice in the head in parked car in Morgan Park

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy has died days after he was shot twice in the head while sitting in a parked car Thursday morning in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. The teen, who hasn't been identified, was sitting in the car with a 29-year-old man around 12:10 a.m. when someone in another car opened fire in the 1600 block of West Waseca Place, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

3 shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Lawndale on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning. Two men and a woman were standing outside at about 1:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Lawndale when a person in a dark colored Sedan began shooting in their direction. The 32-year-old woman was...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Roseland shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 25-year-old in Roseland Wednesday. Albert Smith, 35, of Roseland, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of being an armed habitual offender and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharged firearm. Smith was arrested Wednesday after...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WBEZ

Chicago Police Officer Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop

A 29-year-old Chicago police officer was killed and another was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop, officials said Sunday. Ella French was the first Chicago police officer fatally shot in the line of duty since 2018. She had been with CPD since April 16, 2018. Speaking...
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Man found shot to death on Southwest Side

A person was found shot to death in a vehicle Sunday on the Southwest Side. Just before 1:00 a.m., a man, 47, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso in the 3000 block of West 38th Street, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...

Comments / 3

Community Policy