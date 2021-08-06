Cancel
Knicks sign Quentin Grimes to his rookie contract

By Inside Hoops
InsideHoops
 4 days ago

The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Quentin Grimes, the 25th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, to his rookie contract. Grimes, 6-5, 205-pounds, earned third team All-America honors at the University of Houston last season, after averaging 17.8 points on 40.3-percent shooting from downtown, with 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 32.7 minutes in 30 games. The Houston, TX-native played two seasons (2019-21) for the Cougars after beginning his collegiate career at Kansas University (2018-19). He was named MVP of the 2018 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship after helping lead Team USA to a gold medal.

