Knicks sign Quentin Grimes to his rookie contract
The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Quentin Grimes, the 25th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, to his rookie contract. Grimes, 6-5, 205-pounds, earned third team All-America honors at the University of Houston last season, after averaging 17.8 points on 40.3-percent shooting from downtown, with 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 32.7 minutes in 30 games. The Houston, TX-native played two seasons (2019-21) for the Cougars after beginning his collegiate career at Kansas University (2018-19). He was named MVP of the 2018 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship after helping lead Team USA to a gold medal.www.insidehoops.com
