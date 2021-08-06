Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Federal money to be used to improve vaccine uptake in Oklahoma's minority communities, rural areas

By JANELLE STECKLEIN CNHI State Reporter
Woodward News
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Department of Health plans to use $43 million in federal funding to combat racial disparities in vaccine uptake. Floritta Pope, director of the Department’s Office of Minority Health and Health Equity, said the state recently received the grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It will be used to address disparities across Oklahoma by focusing primarily on underserved racial, ethnic and rural populations.

www.woodwardnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Lowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Health Disparities#Minority Communities#African Americans#The Department#American Indian#Indians#Black Oklahomans#Asian#Hispanics#State#Legislative Black Caucus#Seminole Nation#The Oklahoma Statehouse#Cnhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy