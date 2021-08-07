29 Days to Purdue Football: Rickey Smith & Broc Thompson

Today’s player has been pressed into service as a walk-on the last two years, and we have gotten mixed results. Louisville, IN (St. Xavier HS) Collins is entering his fifth year in the program, but did not receive his first action until the 2019 season. The departure of long time punter Joe Schopper opened the door for him, and in 2019 he ended up splitting time with true freshman scholarship punter Brooks Cormier. He punted 33 times for an average of 39 yards, which is decent, but many Big Ten punter are averaging 42-44 yards, which is a subtle, but significant difference. He did drop 7 inside the 20 though.