29 Days to Purdue Football: Rickey Smith & Broc Thompson

(LEX 18)–The schedule has been set for Kentucky Football Fan Day, presented by Big O Tires, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7. The popular annual event will consist of an open practice inside Kroger Field, beginning at 11 a.m. Fans can begin entering the stadium, through Gates 2 and 3, at 10 a.m. Fan Day is open to the public and admission is free. Free parking will be available in the Green lot at Kroger Field.To protect the health and safety of UK players and staff, there will not be an autograph session this year. However, prizes, including items autographed by members of the coaching staff, will be awarded throughout the event. Players will also have the opportunity to throw special signed mini-footballs to those in attendance at the conclusion of practice.
Comments / 0