The Suicide Squad: Campaign to Rename Building After Nathan Fillion Succeeds

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad was finally released today and features a star-studded lineup of actors. The movie's cast clearly had fun making the movie together, and they're still having some fun now that the film has been released. In fact, some of the cast recently joined the campaign that to get a major new landmark in Edmonton named after Nathan Fillion, who plays TDK in the new movie. Fillion hails from the Canadian city, which is in the process of converting a series of downtown parking lots into a luscious green park. A new online petition asks the city to name it the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion. Many folks involved with The Suicide Squad made a video endorsing the name, including director James Gunn, Idris Elba (Bloodsport), John Cena (Peacemaker), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), and more. It looks like their efforts paid off because Edmonton announced today that they put up a Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion for the weekend in honor of The Suicide Squad's release.

