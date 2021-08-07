Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers activate Trea Turner from COVID list

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYinM_0bKRuT5o00

Trea Turner was a member of the Washington Nationals July 27 when he had to be pulled from the middle of a game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

On Friday, he was activated from the COVID injured list by his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turner was available for Friday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Angels, but he was not in the starting lineup.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed to reporters that the team plans to play Turner, Washington’s longtime shortstop, at second base so Corey Seager could stay at his natural position.

“Obviously we view (Turner) as a premier shortstop, one of the superstar players in the game,” Roberts said. “But we value Corey at shortstop, and Trea’s potential versatility with his athleticism allows for some different things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBoR1_0bKRuT5o00
Also Read:
WATCH: Max Scherzer delivers big as Dodgers down Astros

In 96 games with the Nationals this year, Turner batted .322 with 18 home runs, 17 doubles, 49 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. In seven big-league seasons, all with Washington, he is a .300 hitter with 93 homers, 306 RBIs and 192 steals.

Turner has played 42 games at second base in his career.

Los Angeles acquired both Turner and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer from the Nationals at the trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mantiply
Person
Cy Young
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Mike Moustakas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Covid#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Los Angeles Angels#Arizona Diamondbacks#Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers ball girl takes out fan who ran onto field during game

We’re not ones to praise the Dodgers here at KNBR, but sometimes you have to tip your cap. That’s what we’re doing to the Dodgers ball girl who was working the first-base line during Sunday’s game vs. the Angels. When a fan made his way on the field during the...
MLBfoxla.com

VIDEO: LA Dodgers' ball girl tackles pitch invader during crosstown rivalry game

LOS ANGELES - It was chaos inside Dodger Stadium Sunday during a crosstown rivalry game as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the LA Angels. The game featured multiple MLB All-Stars including Shohei Ohtati, Trea Turner, and Albert Pujols, but it was a ball girl who shined and ended up having the best play of the game.
MLBFanSided

Dodgers ballgirl levels intruder who ran on field at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers security was on heightened alert this week, with the cheating Houston Astros headed to town with a full-capacity crowd for the first time since news of their scandal broke. Trash cans were seized. Costumed fans were side-eyed. Hecklers were warned. All in all, Los Angeles escaped the series without...
MLBFanSided

Trea Turner’s slide into home might be the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner’s slide into home plate was a thing of beauty during Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Philadelphia looking to end the honeymoon phase of the Phillies, who took first-place in the NL East with their sweep of the New York Mets this past weekend. In the opening contest of their three-game series on Tuesday night, the Dodgers sent them a statement in style, courtesy of trade deadline acquisition Trea Turner.
MLBFanSided

Dodgers ball girl destroys intruding fan for running on the field (Video)

A Dodgers ball girl ruthlessly checked a fan who was being chased by security for running on the field into and over the wall in right field. Fans who run onto the field at major league ballparks definitely aren’t thinking about the consequences of their actions. That’s unfortunate for them...
MLBFanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBPopculture

Dodgers' Trea Turner Pulls off the Coolest, Most Gravity-Defying Slide Ever and Fans Are in Awe

Trea Turner may have just pulled off the coolest play in Major League Baseball this season. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop flew around third base and scored on a Will Smith single against the Philadelphia Phillies en route to a 5-0 win. But how Turner scored got everyone buzzing as he reached out and touched home plate with his left hand as he slid through and then used his bottom leg to move into a standing position with ease, as mentioned by MLB.com.
MLBFanSided

Dodgers: Latest series of brawls during Astros game needs to sound the alarm

Hey guys, how about just watching some baseball and enjoying a hot dog? What ever happened to that? Maybe nachos? Quite frankly, any food or beverage you prefer!. It seems those aspects of attending a game have been lost on Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Every other week it feels like we have a new incident with security or a new set of teeth we have to pick up off the ground after an unnecessary brawl.
MLBNewsweek

Fan Runs Onto Field at Dodger Stadium, Ball Girl Tosses Him Into The Stands

A crosstown baseball battle in the City of Angels turned into a viral moment for a ball girl Sunday afternoon. During the afternoon tilt between the Los Angeles Angels at the Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and did a pretty good job at evading multiple security personnel who tried to detain him.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers ball girl hilariously decks streaker over a wall

It was a Highway Series over the weekend in Southern California between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers. Sunday’s series finale was a thrill for Dodgers fans as their team won 8-2, but the ball girl was the real MVP on the day. One fan decided to streak...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBFanSided

Dodgers former star Yasiel Puig starts brawl in Mexican League

Yasiel Puig is back at it again. The former Dodgers star is making his presence felt in the Mexican League in more ways than one, with his antics on the diamond overshadowing his strong performance with the bat. Friday was yet another moment in the life of the mercurial Puig, as he once again became the story for a negative reason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy