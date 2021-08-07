Cancel
Brian Goodwin makes another major contribution for the White Sox with his 10th-inning home run: ‘All the fun you’re seeing us having, that’s real’

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago
White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the 10th inning against the Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field. The Sox won 8-6. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

Outfielder Brian Goodwin has been one of the players to step up when called upon for a Chicago White Sox team hit hard with injuries.

Goodwin came through again Friday in Game 1 of the City Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, putting the Sox ahead in the 10th inning with a two-run home run off reliever Manuel Rodríguez.

The Sox scored four in the inning in an 8-6 victory .

“This is the most fun season that I’ve ever had,” Goodwin said. “Everything we’re doing is genuine. All the fun you’re seeing us having, that’s real.”

Goodwin’s homer came on a 2-1 slider and broke a 4-all tie.

“A guy throwing that hard, upper 90s to a hundred mph, you really just want to have your foot down as early as possible,” Goodwin said. “You want to be in position to hit the fastball with somebody that’s fastball-reliant, which he was. Also getting your foot down helps you to be able to recognize breaking balls a little bit sooner and be in position to put a good swing on it. That’s kind of where I was at, looking for the heater but reacting to the breaking stuff.”

Goodwin is slashing .246/.331/.465 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 42 games.

“Brian has fit in really well,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He’s got a wonderful personality, he loves to have fun. And he’s a serious player. So it’s win-win all the way around.”

Goodwin agreed to a minor-league contract on May 4, a day after the team announced starting center fielder Luis Robert would miss extended time because of a right hip flexor strain .

The Sox called Goodwin up from Triple-A Charlotte on June 10, and he made a splash in his first game on June 12 at Detroit, going 2-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run, three runs and five RBIs .

Goodwin hit his first career walk-off homer Sunday in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians, giving the Sox a 2-1 victory.

“When you look at the push toward the playoffs, you need a deep roster, you need guys to be able to come through in the clutch who might not be in there every day,” Sox starter Lance Lynn said. “Brian has been great for us since he’s been here and he’s capable of a lot of things.”

Goodwin wasn’t in the Friday’s starting lineup, entering as a pinch runner for Eloy Jiménez in the sixth inning.

“It’s really just staying in the moment,” Goodwin said of his approach of staying ready on the bench. “Staying out in the dugout. Staying in the atmosphere, as much as possible. You’ve got to treat it basically like you’re playing, like you’re starting, as much as possible.

“And then when you have the team out in the field and you get a chance to be in the cage, you’ve got to go and take your swings and get your reps and treat that like it’s the beginning of a game and you’re about to go out and you’re about to start. I just try to go about it the same way.”

The move to sub out Jiménez, who had doubled and advanced to third when Andrew Vaughn flied out to right, was “more protecting his legs and trying to win the game at the same time,” La Russa said. Jiménez missed four games from July 29-Sunday with right groin tightness .

“We had a pinch runner ready because he’s going to go on contact with the infield in,” La Russa said. “We’ve got to try to score. There’s no way you can do that to Eloy. I would be fired if you would try to make him do that. So we get Goodwin in there.”

And Goodwin in turn added another memorable moment in the City Series a few innings later.

“This was one of the first experiences hopefully of many that I get to experience,” Goodwin said of the Sox-Cubs matchup. “But it’s nothing short of what I expected. The fans brought it today. Our fans brought it today. The team showed up and played good ball like we expected and we came out on top, so can’t really ask for much more.”

