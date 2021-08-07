West Memphis family honors 11-year-old who died of COVID complications

There were purple, pink and white balloons Friday evening in memory of 11-year-old Jordyn Franklin, along with her mother’s cries of pain.

“Jordyn was a flower that was absolutely beautiful and bloomed,” said Jordyn’s aunt and godmother Kirsten Clark. “She had straight A’s, in the top of her class, highest GPA absolutely loved school, was counting down the days.”

She enjoyed science and math and was book lover.

“When I came to the school to speak she was one of the first young ladies that came up and gave me a hug at that time she really didn’t know who I was,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.

Franklin’s family is grappling with the loss of the Jackson-Wonder Elementary School student who died Monday.

Mayor McClendon and the City of West Memphis are deeply saddened after hearing the loss of an 11-year-old West Memphis... Posted by The City of West Memphis on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Family said Jordyn had an appointment with her primary care doctor Monday.

She died from COVID-19 complications and had type two diabetes. Her symptoms worsened and she was hospitalized.

“They were in the process of getting ready to go out the door and my sister comes back in and realizes that Jordyn was hunched over and on the couch,” Clark said.

Jordyn’s mother took steps to stay safe like wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer. Jordyn stayed home last year for virtual school.

Her family wants others to take COVID-19 seriously and take precautions.

“You don’t realize how important this is, the seriousness of this until it hits home and a family member of your own,” said the aunt.

Clark knows her niece is flying above.

“I know she’s looking down on us just smiling knowing that we’re here to honor her. A beautiful angel, a beautiful angel.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page . Funeral arrangements are pending.