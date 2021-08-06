Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Wisconsin star Michael Finley earns a front office promotion with the Mavericks

By Asher Low
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AjuX_0bKRu4M800

Wisconsin basketball legend Michael Finley has followed up his 16-year NBA career with success in a front office role.

A former NBA All-Star with the Dallas Mavericks, Finley has now been elevated within the Dallas front office to assistant general manager. Despite a ton of changes within the Mavericks hierarchy this offseason, the former Badger not only retained his job but earned a promotion.

The news was first reported by NBA insider Marc Stein, who described Finley’s new job with Dallas as “an expanded role in their front office as assistant GM and vice president of player personnel alongside new Dallas GM Nico Harrison.”

The 2007 NBA champion starred at Wisconsin from 1991-95, earning All-Big Ten first-team honors in 1993 and 1995.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Finley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Basketball#Nba All Star#The Dallas Mavericks#Badger#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas On Dennis Schroder Rejecting $84M Lakers Extension: "No Matter What He Signs If It Doesn't Equal Up To 84 Million By The End Of The 2024-25 Season It Will Eat Him Up."

A big storyline during free agency was Dennis Schroder, and where he would potentially end up. Schroder has recently signed with the Boston Celtics for $5.9 million, which is far less than the amount he desired. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder notably rejected an $84...
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

'Horror Stories': New Giannis Book Rips Mavs Coach Kidd

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks made an unpopular decision from some outsiders' perspective by hiring Jason Kidd to become the team's next head coach. Between the various off-the-court behavioral controversies that former Milwaukee Bucks coach Kidd has been involved in during his playing career, there have been some so-called "horror stories" from those who played under him during his previous head coaching stints.
NBAthespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Kawhi Leonard’s Massive New Contract

After opting out of his third year with the Los Angeles Clippers, All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard only wasted a little time before returning to the team. And he made sure to get paid a LOT more this time. NBA insider Shams Charania revealed on Thursday that Kawhi has signed a...
NBAFanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 blockbuster Kevin Love-Al Horford offseason swaps

We knew the Cleveland Cavaliers were shopping Collin Sexton this offseason, but Kevin Love’s name has seemingly now been added to the trade block for what feels like the 500th time since being dealt to the Land in 2014. With the Boston Celtics acquiring two big men in Al Horford and Moses Brown from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Kemba Walker last month, landing Love seems superfluous given the center depth.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA News: How Former Laker Dennis Schroder Tanked His Value This Offseason

When the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, many attributed the Suns’ victory to the then-defending champions as luck due to a groin injury sustained by Anthony Davis and a nagging ankle injury for LeBron James. But it can also...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Talks Roster, Buddy Hield Trade Rumors, More

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to have one of the most different-looking NBA rosters among contenders this coming season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still the centerpieces, but several new players now make up the supporting cast. L.A.'s overhaul began with the draft-day agreement with the Washington Wizards...
NBAFanSided

Phoenix Suns: Why Trading for Thaddeus Young Makes Sense

The Phoenix Suns enjoyed a solid start to their 2021-22 campaign, setting themselves up well with a solid free agency haul. It included superstar point guard and hero from last year’s run Chris Paul, as well as Cameron Payne and JaVale McGee. But still, work remains undone for the Suns....
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham passionately sounds off on Dirk Nowitzki-lite teammate

It’s all about Cade Cunningham and the promise his skills and talents bring over at the side of the Detroit Pistons. Selected first overall by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham carries the burden of having to lead the franchise back to relevance. But don’t let the hype on Cunningham make you forget about Luka Garza, who’s been showing flashes of Dirk Nowitzki in the Summer League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy