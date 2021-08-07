Cancel
Manassas, VA

On Tuesday, schools expected to delete “he/she” from policies, approve protest day

By Uriah Kiser
potomaclocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new round of policy updates is expected at Tuesday’s Manassas School Board meeting. Among them is the addition of a new political protest day, where which students may have one excused absence a year if they attend a “civic event.” A school principal must determine what types of activities or civic events qualify for an excused absence, states school division spokeswoman Almeta Radford.

