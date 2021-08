HOLYOKE – The Valley Blue Sox swept the Newport Gulls in their Saturday night doubleheader. The first game ended with a score of 6-3. Andrew Sears (Rhode Island College) made his home debut on the mound for the Blue Sox, pitching three strikeouts to limit the Gulls to no runs and no hits in the first inning. Sears set the tone for the rest of the game; the Blue Sox dominated, putting up six runs in the first two innings.