On Tuesday at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, American track and field Olympian Athing Mu won gold in the 800m. In the lead for most of the race, she did it in 1:55.21, breaking the previous U.S. record of 1:55.61 set by teammate Ajee Wilson back in 2017. It's been over 50 years since Team USA took home gold in this event, with an Olympic-record of 2:00.9 by Madeline Manning at the 1968 Mexico City Games. At just 19 years old, Mu's speed is beyond impressive!