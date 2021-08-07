Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker to lead Bud Billiken Parade as grand marshal

Last month, 2K Games revealed that WNBA star Candace Parker will appear as a cover athlete for NBA 2K22. This marks the first time that a female athlete has appeared on the cover for the series, and Parker seems quite excited about what this could mean for the future. In a new interview with GQ, Parker revealed that she grew up on games like NBA Jam and NBA Street, stating that "you grow up wanting to be on or in a video game, wanting to have a shoe, wanting to drink Gatorade, wanting to have a commercial," and this appearance on the cover opens a door for female athletes that was previously closed.