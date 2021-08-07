Cancel
Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker to lead Bud Billiken Parade as grand marshal

By Maudlyne Ihejirika
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Sky forward Candace Parker, the two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player, has been named grand marshal of the 92nd Annual Bud Billiken Parade and Festival, organizers announced Friday. This year’s parade is next Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Chicago native, who recently made history as...

