Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-08 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 915 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.