Air Quality Alert issued for Central St. Louis, Crow Wing, Koochiching, North Cass by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-05 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca AIR QUALITY ALERT WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT Air quality has improved into the Yellow (Moderate) category. Therefore, the air quality alert will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
