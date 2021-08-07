Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 655 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Maricopa to near Olberg to 6 miles north of Casa Grande, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 165 and 189. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 145 and 163. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 37 and 44. Locations impacted include Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, San Tan Mountain Park, Ak- Chin Village, Sacaton and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.