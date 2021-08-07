Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bennett County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennett, Jackson, Mellette, Todd by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 19:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Mellette; Todd The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Todd County in south central South Dakota Southwestern Mellette County in south central South Dakota Southeastern Jackson County in southwestern South Dakota Eastern Bennett County in southwestern South Dakota * Until 900 PM MDT/1000 PM CDT/. * At 756 PM MDT/856 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of George Town to 7 miles southeast of Long Valley to 8 miles northwest of Cody, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Norris and Black Pipe around 915 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Spring Creek, He Dog, Parmelee, Corn Creek, Saint Francis, Cedar Butte, Soldier Creek, Ring Thunder, Lakeview, Mission, White River, Sicangu Village, Antelope, Swift Bear and Horse Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Francis, SD
County
Todd County, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
White River, SD
City
Mellette Township, SD
County
Mellette County, SD
County
Jackson County, SD
City
Cedar Butte, SD
County
Bennett County, SD
City
Parmelee, SD
City
Norris, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Bennett Jackson#Swift Bear#Horse Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred continued on its path northwest towards Florida on Thursday after being downgraded by The National Hurricane Center Wednesday from a tropical storm. As of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located approximately 180 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. Tropical storm watches remained in effect for portions of the Bahamas, and areas of Cuba. The Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida peninsula could be under storm watch later Thursday. The storm previously passed through the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy