Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennett, Jackson, Mellette, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Mellette; Todd The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Todd County in south central South Dakota Southwestern Mellette County in south central South Dakota Southeastern Jackson County in southwestern South Dakota Eastern Bennett County in southwestern South Dakota * Until 900 PM MDT/1000 PM CDT/. * At 756 PM MDT/856 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of George Town to 7 miles southeast of Long Valley to 8 miles northwest of Cody, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Norris and Black Pipe around 915 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Spring Creek, He Dog, Parmelee, Corn Creek, Saint Francis, Cedar Butte, Soldier Creek, Ring Thunder, Lakeview, Mission, White River, Sicangu Village, Antelope, Swift Bear and Horse Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH