Air Quality Alert issued for Benton, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pope, Stearns, Stevens by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-05 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Benton; Douglas; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd AIR QUALITY ALERT WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT Air quality has improved into the Yellow (Moderate) category. Therefore, the air quality alert will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
