“Study yourself. You should be your only competition.” This is the advice Barbra Streisand gives to aspiring singers. The 79-year-old superstar credits her meticulous self-scrutiny for a career during which she has become the only artist to achieve No 1 albums in six consecutive decades, and the first woman and youngest person to win an Emmy, Tony, Grammy and Oscar. As a Jewish woman rising from a poor, fatherless Brooklyn childhood, she has shattered a series of glass ceilings without ever being afraid to look back, constantly questioning and polishing her past. During lockdown she wrote a memoir (due soon) while going through her vaults, unearthing this eclectic new mix of songs (recorded between 1969-2020) and painstakingly remixing them.