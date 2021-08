Bellinger went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Giants. Bellinger was hitless all night until he drove a slider over the right-field wall to extend the Dodgers' lead to 8-0. The long ball was his second one of the month and his fifth overall on the year. He has just five hits in 11 games since the All-Star break and is slashing .165/.272/.297 with nine extra-base hits, 21 RBI, 27 runs scored, two steals and 24:50 BB:K over 184 plate appearances. It's unclear if he'll ever break out of this slump, as he's for easily the worst hitting performance of his five-year MLB career.